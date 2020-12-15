LSU Kicker Cade York talks offseason prep that led to long-range success

Geaux Nation

by: Richie Mills

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. – Days after kicking the game-winning 57-yard field goal against the Florida Gators, LSU Kicker Cade York talks about the work he put in this offseason to set himself up for long-range success this season.

So far in 2020, York’s field goal percentage is 82.4% making 14 of his 17 total field goal attempts with a remarkable 5-6 from field goals that are 50 yards or more.

His 57-yarder against Florida Saturday is the second longest field goal made this season among college football kickers and is also the longest made field goal in LSU Football history.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story