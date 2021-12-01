LSU head coaches react to Brian Kelly hire

BATON ROUGE, La. – Brian Kelly is now the third head coaching hire LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward has made this year, but the current coaches of the Purple and Gold already have some advice for the Tigers’ new head football coach.

“Just embracing the culture, embracing the people. They will embrace you. When you do that, it makes no difference, and that includes the food and everything that goes with it,” LSU Gymnastics Head Coach Jay Clark said.

“Tell him to learn how to eat all kinds of seafood. He’s already Catholic so he’s got me beat in that area. I’m not Catholic so he’s in a predominantly Catholic part of the state, right? I think there’s a whole row at his press conference for all the priests in town,” LSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kim Mulkey stated.

The LSU coaches also expressed their eagerness to meet the next head football coach, but the Purple and Gold leaders are also practicing some gamesmanship, during Kelly’s first week in the Bayou.

“I understand he’ll be at the men’s halftime tomorrow, and he may be leaving. I don’t know, but if he’s in town certainly, it is an invitation for him, his wife, his children, grandchildren. I don’t know. Anybody in his family that’s here, we’d love to have you,” Mulkey added.

“I heard that Coach Mulkey already invited him to her game so I’m gonna do the same. I’d love to have him at 101 cause he’s never been at a gymnastics school,” Clark said with a chuckle.

