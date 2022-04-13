LSU Baseball head coach Jay Johnson is impressed with the hostile environments his squad travels to in SEC play.

“It feels like Rocky IV,” Johnson said, ahead of a road trip to play against the Arkansas Razorbacks. “You know, when Rocky goes to Russia and fights Drago — I’m sure Arkansas will be the same way.”

“It fires me up,” Johnson continued about the road venues in the Southeastern Conference. “I think it’s awesome, it’s one of the reasons I came here.”

For the full quote, see the video below…