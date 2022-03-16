BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics program has made history by finishing the 2022 season No. 1 in the country in average attendance for the first time in school history.

With an average attendance of 11,691 across five home meets, the Tigers overtook Utah for the top spot in the country. LSU ended Utah’s streak of No. 1 in average attendance for every season since 2004. LSU’s average attendance for the season marked the second-highest in school history and the fifth-straight season with an average attendance of 10,000 or better.

“This is a true testament to LSU fans and their dedication and passion for our student-athletes and school,” head coach Jay Clark said. “To overtake Utah, who has held on to that record for so many years, is really special. We could not do it without all the people within our program that spend so much time on putting on a special event for our gymnasts and fans. Friday nights in the PMAC have never been better, and that is because of the energy our fans bring every time we take the floor”

More than 10,000 fans attended four of five meets in 2022. LSU sold out the PMAC on February 5 as a crowd of 13,659 watched the Tigers take down Auburn. The crowd marked the second largest in the history of the program. A month later, 12,838 fans attended the meet against Kentucky, which marked the sixth-most attended meet in school history.

LSU started the season in record fashion with 7,500 season tickets sold. The program has continually set new record in season tickets sold and attendance over the years. The 2023 season ticket request list is now available for fans to join. Renewals for current season ticket holders will be available later this spring.

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)