BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne released a paid advertisement video on TikTok about an AI essay generator.

Dunne is seen promoting the company, Caktus.ai. The website is used to create essays and complete other homework assignments for you.

The company states it’s the first-ever educational artificial intelligence tool.

LSU released a statement about the promotion. Read their words below.