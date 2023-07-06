BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new fund created under the nickname of LSU gymnast star and social media influencer Olivia Dunne aims to help female student-athletes navigate using their name, image and likeness.

Using her nickname “Livvy,” the Livvy Fund will give female athletes at LSU “exclusive industry tips and connections,” the Bayou Connections website said. The LSU NIL collective was launched in January of this year to maximize NIL branding, education and opportunities for student-athletes, according to LSU Athletics.

The 20-year-old star gymnast has millions of followers across all of her social media platforms, including a whopping 7.6 million followers on TikTok. She acknowledges her online popularity, saying, “As a female student-athlete, I have been fortunate enough to build a strong social media following and establish valuable brand partnerships that have launched my career in ways I couldn’t imagine.”

According to Betsperts, Dunne is the highest-earning college athlete, making between $31,900 and $43,200 per sponsored Instagram post. Now, she’s hoping to share her NIL knowledge with fellow student-athletes.

“I am excited to build on this momentum by leveraging my connections and sharing my knowledge in the NIL space to create more opportunities for LSU female-student athletes, while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports,” said Dunne.