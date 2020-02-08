LSU Gym Travels to Corvallis for Tri Meet

CORVALLIS, Oregon – The ninth-ranked LSU gymnastics team will take on No. 22 Oregon State and Arizona State for a rare pacific northwest trip at 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Gil Coliseum.

The meet will be streamed live and for free on Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Plus Facebook page. LSU will start on beam Saturday followed by floor and vault. The Tigers will close the meet on bars.

Last Time Out?The Tigers fell to No. 7 Alabama, 196.775-196.425. LSU freshman Kiya Johnson won vault, floor and the all-around with an outstanding performance in the Maravich Center. More than 12,600 Tiger fans packed the PMAC for another top-10 crowd.

Johnson Takes Another SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

The SEC office named Johnson the freshman after securing the all-around win with a 39.600, vault with a career high 9.95 and floor by matching her career high with a 9.975. Johnson also set a new career high on bars with a 9.875 to finish second on the event.

Johnson owns 12 titles this season with three in the all-around, three on vault, four on floor and two on beam. The honor by the league is the third for Johnson this season. She was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week after the third meet of the season and the SEC Freshman of the Week after the fourth meet.

Series Between LSU and Oregon State-Arizona State

LSU is 16-8-1 all-time against Oregon State and 1-2-1 in Corvallis. The Tigers last traveled to Corvallis in 2011, a 193.350-195.400 loss to the Beavers. A year ago, LSU welcomed Oregon State to the Maravich Center for senior day, a 198.150-196.375 win over No. 15 OSU.

The Tigers are 12-9 all-time against Arizona State. The last meeting came in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional. The Tigers took the top spot in the regional round with a score of 197.200.

Tigers in the Rankings

The LSU vault squad is ranked second in the nation and beam is ranked 10th. Both the bars and floor lineups are ranked 13th in the nation. Johnson is second on vault and floor and fifth in the all-around. Senior Kennedi Edney is ninth on beam and sixth in the all-around. Senior Ruby Harrold is 20th on bars and freshman Kai Rivers is 20th on beam.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

