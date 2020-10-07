LSU growing depth in one of SEC’s best pass rushes

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ali Gaye already has one sack and three pass deflections in just two games at LSU, but coming into fall camp, the JUCO transfer didn’t even think he’d be on the Tigers’ first team.

“When I got here, I didn’t expect to be a starter, but coming in here, I had the mindset to work. I know it wasn’t going to be given to me so I had to work to earn the position. I had goals of becoming one of the top defensive lineman in the country, which I’m still working towards,” Gaye said.

Gaye is part of an increasingly deep LSU defensive line, including senior defensive end Andre Anthony, who credits both Bo Pelini’s scheme and the players in the trenches for the pass rush’s early success.

“I’m excited. We’ve been doin great as a whole. It don’t matter if you a one, two or whatever. If a different person on the field, it’s like the same thing, nothing different. Everybody’s playing like a first teamer,” Anthony said.

“Having this type of attacking 4-3 scheme. Sometimes things just open up because the offensive line doesn’t know where it’s coming from. Just about everybody in the front seven can get pressure on the quarterback,” senior safety JaCoby Stevens said.

Click the video for more detail on the story.