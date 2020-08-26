LSU freshman Arik Gilbert showing versatility as flex tight end

BATON ROUGE, La. – Arik Gilbert is coming to the Bayou at just the right time. Former Tiger Thaddeus Moss put up record numbers last season, and Gilbert fits the tight end mold head coach Ed Orgeron wants for his offense.

“Arik is the type of tight end we’ve been looking for to stretch the field. Yesterday, we ran a vertical route right up the field. He beat the mike linebacker: touchdown. That’s a dagger in the heart to the defense, just like in the backyard at South Lafourche,” Orgeron said.

While Gilbert is currently a tight end, Coach O hasn’t ruled out moving the Marrieta native to wide receiver, but for now, the Tigers are placing the freshman all over the field.

“We want him to learn tight end, get the tight end down. We’re doing a lot of stuff with him. We’re flexing him out. He’s in motion. He’s got to do this on this play, do this on this play so we want him to learn the tight end position and get good at that. Then, eventually we could move him out,” Coach O added.

