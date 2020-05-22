LSU Football to Resume Voluntary Student-Athlete Activities June 8

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics announced today it will resume voluntary activities for football student-athletes on Monday, June 8, in accordance with new guidance provided today by the Southeastern Conference.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority,” said Scott Woodward, Director of Athletics. “We believe our student-athletes can and will receive the best possible care under the daily and strict supervision of our medical personnel and athletic trainers and in a facility designed to accommodate the unique needs of elite-level athletes.”

The SEC suspended all athletics activities through May 31 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Conference today announced voluntary in-person athletics activities may resume on SEC campuses, at the discretion of each university, beginning June 8 under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution.

“I want to thank Scott Woodward and Greg Sankey for putting us in a position to get our team back on campus,” said Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron. “Our administration has worked very hard to make sure that all of the necessary safety procedures and protocols are in place to keep our team safe and healthy. This is a great first step to take in order for us to get back to playing the great game of college football in the fall.”

The SEC assembled a Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force which prepared a series of best practices for all areas related to the health and wellbeing of student-athletes on campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to these measures and those recommended by state, university, and public health officials, LSU Athletics has instituted a series of enhanced safety protocols including:

Strict and daily screening for student-athletes and staff on campus including temperature checks and CDC questionnaire for entry to athletics facilities.

Members of the athletic training staff have been trained and certified in contact tracing.

Education component required for all student-athletes and staff and provided to parents and guardians prior to return of student-athletes.

Secured a sound testing approach that addresses the need for both PCR and antibody data.

Strategic physical distancing protocols for volunteer in-person activities.

Robust quarantine and isolation procedures.

Working with local and state agencies to secure necessary PPE to provide a safe environment that will help to minimize risk of viral spread.

Addressing dietary needs through modified performance nutrition center guidelines.

NCAA regulations will permit only strength and conditioning personnel to supervise voluntary on-campus athletics activities in football and men’s and women’s basketball through the month of June. LSU has not announced plans for a return of student-athletes for other sports. Organized practices remain prohibited by the NCAA in all sports.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)