LSU football to face USC in Las Vegas in 2024

BATON ROUGE – LSU and USC, two of the nation’s powerhouse football programs, will headline the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium in 2024. The neutral-site game will take place over Labor Day weekend, airing on ABC or ESPN. Date and time will be determined at a later date.

LSU will play two members of the Pac-12 Conference in 2024.



USC – Labor Day weekend

UCLA – Sept. 21 in Tiger Stadium https://t.co/UBkWvujZ9P — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 26, 2021

“The opportunity to bring our team and the best fans in college football to Las Vegas is incredibly exciting,” said LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward. “We cannot wait to compete on the field and fill Allegiant Stadium with Tiger fans from across the country.”

USC will be one of two Pac-12 teams LSU will face in 2024. The Tigers will host UCLA in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 21 that year. The LSU-UCLA game was originally scheduled for Aug. 31, but was moved later in the season to accommodate the USC game in Las Vegas.

It will be just the third meeting between LSU and USC in football. Southern Cal won the first meeting between the teams in what is considered one of the greatest games ever played in Tiger Stadium by a 17-12 count in 1979. LSU won the rematch in the Los Angeles Coliseum in 1984 by a 23-3 margin.

The 2024 contest against UCS in Las Vegas will mark LSU’s first game in the state of Nevada.

“We are excited to announce this historic matchup that is sure to attract the sports world’s attention,” said John Saccenti, Vegas Kickoff Classic and SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl executive director. “Las Vegas is known for its big events and the Trojans vs. the Tigers kicking off the 2024 college football season at Allegiant Stadium may be the biggest game the state of Nevada has ever seen.”

The 2024 event will be the second Vegas Kickoff Classic, following this season’s inaugural matchup featuring Arizona vs. BYU on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Allegiant Stadium.

Tickets for the game can be purchased by visiting www.lvbowl.com. Anyone purchasing tickets for this year’s game will be added to the pre-sale priority list for the 2024 Vegas Kickoff Classic.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)