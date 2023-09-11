BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU defense started a little sluggish in the home opener on Saturday night, but the Bayou Bengals were too much, in a 72-10 win vs. Grambling State.

It was the first meeting ever on a football field between the two storied programs.

The LSU offense scored touchdowns on all six first half drives, but the defense allowed over 10 yards per rush in the first quarter as GSU continued to move the ball. LSU led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Brian Thomas Jr, former Walker High Wildcat, opened the scoring with a touchdown grab on the first drive of the ballgame (one of two touchdowns on his night), and former Zachary High Bronco Chris Hilton Jr. also hauled in a first-quarter score (his second TD reception of his LSU career).

Jayden Daniels ended his night after just two quarters of play, but turned in an efficient 18 of 24 passing for 269 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

LSU led at the halftime break, 42-10.

Transfer running back Logan Diggs notched his first touchdown of his LSU career and ended up with 115 rushing yards on the night.

LSU goes on the road next week in an 11 a.m. kickoff in Starkville, MS against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Grambling returns home for a bout vs. Florida Memorial at Eddie Robinson Memorial Stadium (2 p.m.).

Keep it on NBC Local 33 and FOX 44 for all of your postgame reaction from Tiger Stadium.