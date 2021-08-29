LSU football relocates to Houston due to Hurricane Ida

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. #6 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown a touchdown in the second quarter over the the Oklahoma Sooners during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE (BRPROUD) – LSU football will evacuate to Houston due to Hurricane Ida. The team will practice at the Houston Texans facility in preparation for its season opener against UCLA.

#LSU football (@LSUfootball) travels to Houston in preparation for season opener against #UCLA to evacuate from #HurricaneIda. — Aileen Hnatiuk (@AileenHnatiuk) August 28, 2021

The Tigers will leave for Los Angeles directly from Houston Thursday in time for kick off on Saturday, September 4. They will spend a total of three days in TX.

LSU canceled head coach Ed Orgeron’s typical Monday conference on Sept. 30. Most recently LSU has moved locations prior to games due to hurricanes, was last year when Hurricane Delta forced the Tigers home game against Missouri to Columbia, MO.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a Category 4 hurricane as of the latest track update. It is now a Category 2 hurricane, as of 1 PM Saturday. Hurricane Ida is expected to arrive sometime Sunday afternoon or evening as a Category 4 hurricane.

#Ida has been tracking a bit more east (See graphic). Will see what the new track at 4 PM shows, but this could increase impacts for the #NewOrleans metro if the eastward trend continues. #lawx #brwx | @BRProudNews @weatheramsey @ChiefKeith @MattWillwx pic.twitter.com/EGb5TqaZ1j — Ashley Ruiz (@AshleyRuizWx) August 28, 2021

Stay tuned for updates.