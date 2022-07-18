BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head coach Brian Kelly will make his first appearance at the annual SEC Media Days on Monday as the Tigers will serve as the headline team on the opening day of the four-day event at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.

LSU will be the first team to meet the media Monday as the Tigers have the 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. CT slot. They will be followed in the second session of the day by Ole Miss and Missouri.

Kelly will be joined at the event by defensive end BJ Ojulari, linebacker Mike Jones Jr., and wide receiver Jack Bech.

Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.

Kelly’s appearance at the podium in the main print room takes place at 11:35 a.m. CT and can be seen in the SEC Network. The LSU head coach will also appear on the SEC Network set at 1:10 p.m. CT.

The following is a listing of LSU’s all-time list of participants at SEC Media Days dating back to 1989:

LSU TIGERS AT SEC MEDIA DAYS

YearLSU Head CoachLSU Players
1989Mike ArcherKarl Dunbar, Tommy Hodson
1990Mike ArcherMark Boutte, Harvey Williams
1991Curley HallmanTodd Kinchen, Derriel McCorvey
1992Curley HallmanCarlton Buckels, Darron Landry
1993Curley HallmanKevin Mawae, Corey White
1994Curley HallmanBrett Bech, Ivory Hilliard
1995Gerry DiNardoGabe Northern, Sheddrick Wilson
1996Gerry DiNardoBen Bordelon, Denard Walker
1997Gerry DiNardoAdam Perry, Chuck Wiley
1998Gerry DiNardoTodd McClure, Anthony McFarland
1999Gerry DiNardoLarry Foster, Johnny Mitchell
2000Nick SabanFred Booker, Louis Williams
2001Nick SabanRohan Davey, Trev Faulk
2002Nick SabanBradie James, LaBrandon Toefield
2003Nick SabanChad Lavalais, Stephen Peterman
2004Nick SabanCorey Webster, Ben Wilkerson
2005Les MilesJoseph Addai, Kyle Williams
2006Les MilesDwayne Bowe, LaRon Landry
2007Les MilesEarly Doucet, Glenn Dorsey
2008Les MilesBrett Helms, Tyson Jackson
2009Les MilesCiron Black, Jacob Cutrera
2010Les MilesJordan Jefferson, Patrick Peterson, Kelvin Sheppard
2011Les MilesRyan Baker, T-Bob Hebert, Jordan Jefferson
2012Les MilesOdell Beckham Jr., Zach Mettenberger, Eric Reid
2013Les MilesJarvis Landry, Craig Loston, Zach Mettenberger
2014Les MilesLa’el Collins, Terrence Magee, D.J. Welter
2015Les MilesVadal Alexander, Kendell Beckwith, Leonard Fournette
2016Les MilesEthan Pocic, Leonard Fournette, Tre’Davious White
2017Ed OrgeronDJ Chark, Derrius Guice, Christian LaCouture
2018Ed OrgeronFoster Moreau, Rashard Lawrence, Devin White
2019Ed OrgeronJoe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit
2020Ed OrgeronNo Media Days due to COVID-19 Pandemic
2021Ed OrgeronAustin Deculus, Ed Ingram, Derek Stingley Jr.
2022Brian KellyJack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari

