TUSCALOOSA, Al. (BRPROUD) — LSU fell late on the road Saturday night against the Alabama Crimson Tide, 42-28.

The Tigers and Tide traded blows, and the lead, throughout the night. The two teams combined for 21 points in each of the first three quarters. LSU faced a 35-28 deficit going into the fourth quarter.

LSU’s offense put on quite the performance, compiling over 400 yards of total offense, and Jayden Daniels surpassed 350 yards of offense on his own.

However, Daniels went out of the ballgame after taking a hit that was flagged for roughing the passer. Daniels did not return to the ballgame, after playing one more snap that resulted in a pre-snap penalty.

Unfortunately, LSU’s defense couldn’t find enough stops down the stretch against Alabama’s quarterback Jalen Milroe, who topped 200 yards passing and 150 yards rushing on the night.

The loss almost assures the Tigers won’t repeat as SEC West Champions, with Alabama and Ole Miss ahead of the Tigers in the standings.

LSU will take on Florida next week inside Tiger Stadium.

Tune in to NBC 33 at 10 p.m. on Sunday for a full wrap-up of the game from Tuscaloosa.