BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — While LSU fans argue about what the worst part of the 45-24 loss versus Florida State on Sunday night, the defining images of the game were bluntly different from what onlookers usually visualize first when prompted to describe the LSU Football program.

The Seminoles used physicality and matchups on LSU’s defensive backs to fuel a 31-point run in the second half. The Tigers, usually known for controlling the offensive and defensive lines, along with great play in the secondary, had no answer for either.

What is the source of these symptoms?

LSU head coach Brian Kelly laid out one key theme throughout his press conference on Tuesday to address these deficiencies.

