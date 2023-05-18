BATON ROUGE – Louisiana native and two-time All-Southland Conference defensive back Andre’ Sam has signed with LSU and will join the Tigers for the 2023 season.

Sam, a native of Iowa, La., spent the 2022 season at Marshall where he earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference honors after racking up 53 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and an interception for the Thundering Herd.

Sam added eight pass breakups and recovered a fumble in helping Marshall to a 9-4 mark and a win over Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. His top game a year ago came in a 26-21 win over No. 8 Notre Dame when he recorded 10 tackles and broke up a pass in the upset over the Irish in South Bend.

Prior to Marshall, Sam played four seasons at McNeese, earning All-Southland Conference honors in 2020 and 2021.

In four years with the Cowboys, Sam accumulated 179 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions.

Sam earned all-state honors as wide receiver and kick returner during his prep career at Iowa High School. He caught 48 passes for 775 yards and 11 TDs as a senior, helping Iowa reach the Class 3A quarterfinals that year. For his career, he hauled in 178 passes for 2,593 yards and 31 touchdowns.

(Release via LSU Athletics)