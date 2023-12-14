BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With the expansion of the Southeastern Conference, adding both Texas and Oklahoma, the 16 teams won’t play in divisions for the first time since 1991.
LSU’s opponents were released already, but the order of the SEC matchups was revealed on Wednesday night.
Below is the official schedule for LSU in 2024:
Sept. 1 – vs. USC (Las Vegas)
Sept. 7 – vs. Nicholls
Sept. 14 – @ South Carolina
Sept. 21 – vs. UCLA
Sept. 28 – vs. South Alabama
Oct. 5 – BYE
Oct. 12 – vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 19 – @ Arkansas
Oct. 26 – @ Texas A&M
Nov. 2 – BYE
Nov. 9 – vs. Alabama
Nov. 16 – @ Florida
Nov. 23 – vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 30 – vs Oklahoma
