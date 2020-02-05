LSU finalizes 2020 Football Signing Day class

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 26: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers leads the team on to the field against the Auburn Tigers prior to the game at Tiger Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

2020 LSU Football – Signing Class

Updated February 5, 2020

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.-Exp. Hometown (High School)

December Signees (19)

Kayshon Boutte WR 6-0 185 Fr.-HS New Iberia, La. (Westgate HS)

Marcus Dumervil OL 6-5 305 Fr.-HS Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas HS)

TJ Finley QB 6-6 233 Fr.-HS Ponchatoula, La. (Ponchatoula HS)

Ali Gaye DL 6-6 260 Jr.-JC Edmonds, Wash. (Garden City CC)

Arik Gilbert ATH 6-6 250 Fr.-HS Marietta, Ga. (Marietta HS)

Jacobian Guillory DL 6-2 337 Fr.-HS Alexandria, La. (Alexandria HS)

Xavier Hill OL 6-3 315 Fr.-HS Olive Branch, Miss. (Olive Branch HS)

Max Johnson QB 6-5 218 Fr.-HS Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County HS)

Marlon Martinez OL 6-4 290 Fr.-HS Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas HS)

Koy Moore WR 6-0 172 Fr.-HS Kenner, La. (Archbishop Rummel HS)

BJ Ojulari LB 6-3 227 Fr.-HS Marietta, Ga. (Marietta HS)

Elias Ricks CB 6-2 188 Fr.-HS Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (IMG Academy)

Jaquelin Roy DL 6-4 293 Fr.-HS Baton Rouge, La. (University HS)

Antoine Sampah LB 6-2 210 Fr.-HS Woodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge HS)

Eric Taylor DL 6-4 292 Fr.-HS Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville HS)

Kole Taylor TE 6-7 229 Fr.-HS Grand Junction, Colo. (Grand Junction HS)

Jordan Toles S 6-2 206 Fr-HS Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy)

Phillip Webb LB 6-4 227 Fr.-HS Buford, Ga. (Lanier HS)

Josh White LB 6-0 213 Fr.-HS Houston, Texas (Cypress Creek HS)

February Signees (3)

Alex Adams WR 6-1 190 Fr.-HS Osyka, Miss. (South Pike HS)

Tre Bradford RB 6-0 195 Fr.-HS Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster HS)

Dwight McGlothern CB 6-2 185 Fr.-HS Houston, Texas (Klein Oak HS)

February Signees Bios

Alex Adams

6-1 * 190 * Wide Receiver

Osyka, Miss.

South Pike High School

Adams is ranked by 247Sports four-star prospect and Top 10 recruit in the state of Mississippi. Adams helped guide South Pike to a 13-1 record in 2019 and a spot in the Class 4A South State semifinals. He finished the year with 34 catches for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns, and also rushed for 166 yards and two more scores. As a junior in 2018, Adams had 28 catches for 691 yards and 13 touchdowns. He logged 17 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns during the 2018 season. He was named to the Clarion Ledger’s annual Dandy Dozen team and also competed in the 2019 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.

Tre Bradford

6-0 * 195 * Running Back

Lancaster, Texas

Lancaster High School

Bradford is a four-star running back and Top 25 prospect in Texas, checking in on 247Sports as the No. 13 running back prospect in the 2020 class. Bradford is coming off a strong senior campaign that saw him run for 1,563 yards and 23 touchdowns on 9.2 yards per carry. He also caught 12 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 20.2 yards per reception. During the past three seasons, Bradford has rushed for more than 3,000 yards for a consistently talent-laden Lancaster squad.

Dwight McGlothern

6-2 * 185 * Cornerback

Houston, Texas

Klein Oak High School

McGlothern is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 19 cornerback prospect in the 2020 class and a Top 300 overall prospect. As a senior at Klein Oak, McGlothern recorded four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, he caught 66 passes for 1,307 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 19.8 yards per reception. Playing both ways, McGlothern totaled 15 interceptions across his high school career and finished with 2,593 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns. McGlothern competed in the 2020 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, where he recorded two interceptions.

December Signee Bios

Kayshon Boutte

6-0 * 185 * Wide Receiver

New Iberia, La.

Westgate High School

Played at Westgate High School in New Iberia, Louisiana… Rated a four-star wide receiver by 247Sports and Rivals… Ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the state of Louisiana by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports… Is 52nd on the ESPN 300 List… Recorded 674 yards as a junior, averaging 15.5 yard per catch… Caught 44 passes and picked up 56.7 yards per game… Tallied 13 touchdowns, eight coming on catches… Will play in the 2020 Under Armour All-American game… Had a five-touchdown performance in 2019 with over 300 all-purpose yards, racking up three rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and a 97-yard kickoff return… As a senior, rushed 71 times for 874 yards and 12 TDs … Added 47 receptions for 1,005 yards and 15 scores … On special teams, returned kickoffs for 282 yards and 2 TDs and added nine punt returns for 198 yards and a score … MVP of District 6-4A … Led team to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs in 2019.

Marcus Dumervil

6-5 * 305 * Offensive Line

Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Played at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida … Rated as a four-star offensive tackle by 247Sports and Rivals … Will play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game … Rated as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the nation … Listed at No. 65 in the ESPN300 … Led St. Thomas Aquinas to a perfect record of 14-0 in 2019, including a win in the 7A FHSAA State Championship game … Coached by Roger Harriott … High School teammates with fellow LSU signee Marlon Martinez.

TJ Finley

6-6 * 233 * Quarterback

Ponchatoula, La.

Ponchatoula High School

The top quarterback in the state of Louisiana in 2019 … Prepped at Ponchatoula High School in Ponchatoula, Louisiana … Rated a three-star pro-style quarterback by 247Sports and Rivals … Three-year starter for Ponchatoula High School … Accounted for 72 touchdowns during his high school career (58 passing, 14 rushing) … Completed career-high 168 passes as a senior for 2,738 yards to go along with 21 touchdowns … Rushed for eight touchdowns as a senior … Amassed 28 touchdowns during his junior season, 23 through the air and five on the ground … Passed for 2,736 yards in 2018 … Accumulated a total of 7,357 yards through his three years at quarterback … coached by Hank Tierney … Will enroll at LSU in January of 2020.

Ali Gaye

6-6 * 260 * Defensive Line

Edmonds, Wash.

Garden City (Kan.) Community College

Junior college product out of Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas … Named to the 2019 All-Jayhawk League First Team … Rated the No. 2 JUCO defensive end in the country for 2019 … Had 44 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, a pass breakup, and two blocked kicks during 2019 campaign at Garden City … Played 2018 season at Arizona Western Community College where he saw action in 11 games with eight tackles … Three-time All-Wesco 3A/2A South selection as a prep in the state of Washington at Edmonds-Woodway High School … Moved to the United States from Gambia when he was 12 years old … Coached by Tom Minnick at Garden City CC … Will enroll at LSU in January of 2020.

Arik Gilbert

6-6 * 250 * Athlete

Marietta, Ga.

Marietta High School

Blue chip recruit that was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year … First true tight end to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year since the inception of the award in 1985 … Led team to 2019 Georgia 7A state title with a 17-9 win over Lowdnes … Played at Marietta High School in Marietta, Georgia… Five-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN 300, Rivals and Scout… Ranked No. 12 overall in the ESPN 300 … No. 2-ranked recruit in the state of Georgia… Highest-ranked tight end in the 2020 class by Rivals … Caught 101 passes for 1,760 yards (117.3 yards per game) and 14 TDs as a senior … Capped career with 243 catches for 3,540 yards (90.8 yards per game) and 35 TDs … Will participate in the All-American bowl… MaxPreps Player of the Week (Oct. 11, 2019) … Will enroll at LSU in January of 2020.

Jacobian Guillory

6-2 * 337 * Defensive Line

Alexandria, La.

Alexandria High School



Played at Alexandria Senior High School in Alexandria, Louisiana… Will compete in the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl and the 2020 All-American Bowl… Three-sport standout in football, powerlifting and track and field… Two-time state champion as a powerlifter and is a state champion in the shot put… Rated a four-star defensive tackle by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals… Rivals ranks him the fifth-best prospect in Louisiana and the ninth-best defensive tackle… 247Sports ranks him as the No. 6 overall prospect in the state… Tallied 38 tackles, including 10 solo in his freshman year… Helped his squad to the second round of the state playoffs in 2019 … Has cleared 740 pounds in the squat, 370 pounds in the bench and 625 pounds in the deadlift … As a senior, had 76 tackles, 57 solo tackles, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles.

Max Johnson

6-5 * 218 * Quarterback

Watkinsville, Ga.

Oconee County High School

One of the nation’s top prep quarterbacks … Son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson and is the nephew of former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt … Dad played quarterback at Florida State … Played at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia… Is a four-star pro-style quarterback by Rivals and 247Sports… For prep career, threw for 5,140 yards and 47 TDs … Added 289 rushing yards and 14 TDs … As a senior, threw for 2,143yards, 30 TDs and only five interceptions … Rushed for seven TDs as a senior in 2019 … Ranked as the No. 15 pro-style quarterback by 247Sports and as the No. 52 overall prospect in Georgia … Ranked No. 123 on the ESPN 300 list… … As a sophomore, passes for 1,918 yards … Ranked the 11th-best at his position by Rivals and 30th-best overall prospect in the state of Georgia… Led Oconee County to Georgia 4A state title game as a senior … Will enroll at LSU in January of 2020.

Xavier Hill

6-3 * 315 * Offensive Line

Olive Branch, Miss.

Olive Branch High School

Played at Olive Branch High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi … Listed as a three-star recruit on the offensive line by both 247Sports and Rivals … Represented Mississippi in the 2019 Mississippi-Alabama Football Classic on Dec. 14 … Rated as the No. 18 offensive guard in America by Rivals … Coached by Tyler Turner.

Marlon Martinez

6-4 * 290 * Offensive Line

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Prepped at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida … Three-star offensive tackle by Rivals and 247Sports … Rated as the nation’s No. 20 offensive guard 247Sports … Led St. Thomas Aquinas to a perfect record of 14-0 in 2019, including a win in the 7A FHSAA State Championship game … Coached by Roger Harriott … Teammates with fellow LSU signee Marcus Dumervil.

Koy Moore

6-0 * 172 * Wide Receiver

Kenner, La.

Archbishop Rummel High School



Played at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana… Rated a four-star wide receiver by Rivals and garnered three starts from 247Sports … Ranked the No. 4 prospect in the state of Louisiana by Rivals and No. 20 by 247Sports… Ranked No. 1 in the state by MaxPreps… Will compete in the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl… Finished his career with 1,254 receiving yards, averaging 13.5 yards per play… Totaled 93 catches, averaging 46.4 yards per game… Tallied eight total touchdowns, including six receiving… Had a career-best of 594 yards as a senior… Played for head coach Nick Monica… Named MVP of The Opening regional camp in March 2019… Won the 2019 Division I Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Non-Select Prep State Championship and led the squad to a semifinal in 2018.

BJ Ojulari

6-3 * 227 * Linebacker

Marietta, Ga.

Marietta High School



Played at Marietta High School in Marietta, Georgia where he was teammates with LSU signee Arik Gilbert … Ranked as the nation’s No. 9 weak side defensive end by 247Sports and No. 10 by Rivals … Will compete in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl… Rated a four-star outside linebacker by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals… Rivals also ranks him as the 14th-best prospect in Georgia… Tallied 326 tackles in his career with 280 solo tackles… Also recorded 31 sacks in his four-year stint on varsity… Caused four fumbles and collected five fumble recoveries… Averaged 7.6 tackles per game, playing in 43 games… Is the younger brother of Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari … Will enroll at LSU in January of 2020.

Elias Ricks

6-2 * 188 * Cornerback

Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

IMG Academy

Played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida after transferring from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. … Ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Florida by 247Sporsts, MaxPreps and Rivals … Listed as a five-star cornerback by 247Sports and by Rivals … Rated a four-star cornerback and ranked 29th by ESPN 300… Played in 10 games as a senior, tallying 14 solo tackles and three interceptions… Ranked the No. 1 cornerback out of Florida by 247Sports, MaxPreps and Rivals… Won back-to-back national championships at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.… Ranked the No. 7 player by Chosen 25… All-USA First Team Defensive Player in 2018 … Will enroll at LSU in January of 2020.

Jaquelin Roy

6-4 * 293 * Defensive Line

Baton Rouge, La.

University High School



Played at University High in Baton Rouge, Louisiana … Rated a four-star defensive tackle by 247Sports and Rivals… Ranked 71st on the ESPN 300 list… Will play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl on December 21 and in the 2020 Under Armour All-American game… Ranked as the top recruit in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports… Helped his prep squad to back-to-back Louisiana Division II State Championships as a junior and sophomore leading the Cubs to consecutive undefeated seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Antoine Sampah

6-2 * 210 * Linebacker

Woodbridge, Va.

Woodbridge High School



Played at Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge, Virginia… A four-star linebacker that will participate in the Under Armour All-American Game… Also named to the 2020 Polynesian Bowl… Rated as the No. 1 player in Virginia by Rivals, no matter the position … Listed as the No. 3 overall player in Virginia by 247Sports and No. 149 nationally … Played in six games with 60 tackles as a senior … Had 70 tackles as a junior in 2018, including one sack and 30 solo tackles… Averaged 10 tackles per game… Had one fumble recovery for 14 yards… Rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN… Ranked 50th on the ESPN 300 List.

Eric Taylor

6-4 * 292 * Defensive Line

Trussville, Ala.

Hewitt-Trussville High School



Played at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama… Rated a four-star defensive tackle by 247Sports and Rivals… Played in the 2019 Alabama-Mississippi All-State game on Dec. 14… Finished his career with 77 total tackles, including 58 solo tackles… Averaged 3.1 tackles per game and had a total of 3.5 sacks with one interception and one caused fumble … Had nine QB hurries during his 25-game career.

Kole Taylor

6-7 * 229 * Tight End

Grand Junction, Colo.

Grand Junction High School

Played at Grand Junction Central High School in Grand Junction, Colorado … Ranked as the nation’s No. 10 tight end by 247Sports … No. 5 overall prospect from the state of Colorado … Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals … Hauled in 25 catches for 331 yards and five touchdowns during the 2019 season as a senior … Caught 15 touchdowns over the last three seasons … As a junior, racked up 510 yards receiving on 29 receptions, eight of which were touchdowns … Caught 18 passes for 243 yards and a pair of TDs as a sophomore … Totaled 1,084 yards receiving during his high school career … Coached by Brandon Milholland … Will enroll at LSU in January of 2020.

Jordan Toles

6-2 * 206 * Safety

Baltimore, Md.

St. Frances Academy

Played at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland… Four-star safety by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN… Listed as the No. 4 overall player in Maryland by Rivals … Ranked as the nation’s No. 11 safety by 247Sports … Ranked No. 169 on ESPN 300 list… Will participate in the Under Armour All-American game… As a sophomore, tallied 19 total sacks, all recorded as solo tackles, picking up 3.8 per game… Recorded one interception and caused one fumble … Will enroll at LSU in January of 2020.

Phillip Webb

6-4 * 227 * Linebacker

Buford, Ga.

Lanier High School

Played at Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Georgia … Rated No. 25 in the ESPN300 … No. 6 outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports … Consensus four-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports … Will play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game … Racked up 91 tackles as a senior in 2019 … Had a team-leading and career-high 13 sacks and 24 tackles for loss as a senior for Lanier … Had one interception, one blocked punt, and one blocked field goal in 2019 … Returned his lone interception 20 yards for a touchdown … Amassed 216 tackles, 54 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks and 63 QB hurries in three years at Lanier … coached by Korey Mobbs.

Josh White

6-0 * 213 * Linebacker

Houston, Texas

Cypress Creek High School



Played at Cypress Creek High School in Houston, Texas… The four-star linebacker is ranked No. 12 at his position by 247Sports and Rivals… Rivals ranks him the No. 8 recruit in the state of Texas… Had a total of 332 career tackles with 188 solos in his career… Picked up 7.5 sacks and had three fumble recoveries… Blocked two punts as a senior… Forced seven fumbles in his career and had one interception… TD Club of Houston 2019 Defensive Player of the Year… Is a two-time District 17-6A Defensive MVP.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)