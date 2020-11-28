LSU falls vs St Louis in second game of season

FILE – LSU head coach Will Wade call to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, in this Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, file photo. Wade was able to add more size and on-the-ball scrappiness to his roster this season and expects it to show up in a big way when the Tigers are defending. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

LSU was defeated 85-81 by Saint Louis Saturday afternoon at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Freshman Cameron Thomas led the Tigers in scoring with 25 points. Trendon Watford wasn’t far behind with 24 points, his second highest scoring output at LSU, as well as dishing out six assists. Darius Days grabbed 11 rebounds.

Javonte Perkins led SIU-Edwardsville with 32 points on 10-18 shooting, knocking down four threes. Jordan Goodwin notched a double-double, scoring 11 and grabbing 11 boards

The Tigers next game is their home opener at the PMAC against Southeastern on Monday, November 30. Full update will be later in the evening.