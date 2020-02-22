LSU falls in Game One vs Eastern Kentucky, 2-0

The LSU Tigers, stumped by a slow-throwing left from Eastern Kentucky, fell on Friday night in game one of a three-game set, 2-0.

LSU starting pitcher Cole Henry pitched five innings, with three hits allowed, three strikeouts and three walks on the night. Henry also allowed one earned run.

The LSU bats didn’t get their first hit of the ballgame until the fifth inning and only registered three hits total on the night.

Jaden Hill came in in relief and pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five batters (with three walks).

Filth alert. Not for the weak of stomach.



Back to back strikeouts for Jaden Hill, including a sword on the first.



Fastball sitting around 95 (was hitting 98 last week) and the slider is just devastating. pic.twitter.com/HbU3UvDDNd — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) February 22, 2020

The Bayou Bengals will throw out the first pitch at 3:00pm on Saturday for the game two of the series.

