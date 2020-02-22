LSU falls in Game One vs Eastern Kentucky, 2-0

The LSU Tigers, stumped by a slow-throwing left from Eastern Kentucky, fell on Friday night in game one of a three-game set, 2-0.
LSU starting pitcher Cole Henry pitched five innings, with three hits allowed, three strikeouts and three walks on the night. Henry also allowed one earned run.
The LSU bats didn’t get their first hit of the ballgame until the fifth inning and only registered three hits total on the night.
Jaden Hill came in in relief and pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five batters (with three walks).
The Bayou Bengals will throw out the first pitch at 3:00pm on Saturday for the game two of the series.
