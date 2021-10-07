LSU Fall Baseball scrimmages open to fans starting Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2022 LSU baseball squad will take the field for the first time on Friday evening as the Tigers begin their six-week Fall practice period in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Intrasquad scrimmages will be open to the general public throughout the Fall, beginning this weekend. The Tigers will scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all intrasquad scrimmages this Fall, as well as for LSU’s two exhibition games in November. The Tigers will play host to UNO at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 7, and to UL-Lafayette at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 14.

“We’re looking forward to honoring the tradition of admitting our devoted fans into our Fall scrimmages,” said first-year LSU coach Jay Johnson . “It’s a great opportunity for them to get an early look at our 2022 team. The enthusiasm that our fans bring to the stadium is important in helping to acclimate our players to a game-like atmosphere, so we definitely encourage them to come to ‘The Box’ to see the Tigers.”

Fall practice is scheduled to continue through November 21.

(Press Release via LSU Athletics)