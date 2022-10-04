BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 LSU baseball squad will take the field for the first time at 4 p.m. CT Thursday as the Tigers begin their six-week Fall practice period in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Intra-squad scrimmages will be open to the general public throughout the Fall, beginning this week. The Tigers will scrimmage at 4 p.m. CT Thursday, 4 p.m. CT Friday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all intra-squad scrimmages this Fall, as well as for LSU’s home exhibition game versus McNeese at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 6, and the annual Purple-Gold World Series November 18-20.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our fans at the Fall scrimmages,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson . “It’s a great opportunity for them to get an early look at our 2023 team. The enthusiasm that our fans bring to the stadium is important in helping to acclimate our players to a game-like atmosphere, so we definitely encourage them to come to ‘The Box’ to see the Tigers.”

(LSU Athletics Media Release)