LSU F Ayana Mitchell named LSWA Co-Player of the Year; teammates also earn state honors

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Sports Writers Association named LSU forward Ayana Mitchell Co-Player of the Year and All-Louisiana First Team. Mitchell became the first LSU player to be named LSWA Player of the Year since 2017, when Raigyne Moncrief-Louis won the honor. The redshirt senior was also named Second Team All-SEC.

Mitchell has now been earned the state’s first team honors two years in a row. Before her season-ending knee injury on February 2nd, Mitchell averaged 13 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on 67.9 field goal percentage, which was the third highest in the country. During her final season, the forward also totaled nine double-doubles in 22 games, and she became the fifth player in LSU history to record 1,000 points and 900 rebounds for her career.

Three fellow Tigers also earned awards. The LSWA named junior transfer Awa Trasi the Newcomer of the Year. Junior Khayla Pointer and redshirt junior Faustine Aifuwa were named to the All-Louisiana Second Team.

Trasi averaged 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds for the 2019-20 season and moved into the starting lineup after Mitchell suffered her injury. The Toulouse, France, native improved her numbers, averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds during her time as a starter.

Pointer was LSU’s scoring and assist leader to end the season with 14.8 points and 4.8 assists per game. Pointer’s 71.6 free throw percentage was the best on the team, and she was an All-SEC Second Team recipient alongside Mitchell.

Aifuwa led the Tigers in shot blocking with 2.1 blocks per game and defensive rebounds with 5.6 per contest. The redshirt junior was named to the SEC’s All-Defensive team at the end of the season. Aifuwa became LSU’s eighth player in program history to record 100 career block shots, and she also eclipsed 700 career points and 500 career rebounds.

LSU finished 20-10 (9-7) to end the season.