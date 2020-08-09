LSU DL Neil Farrell, Jr. opts out of 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 05: Defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. #92 of the LSU Tigers reacts after sacking quarterback Jordan Love #10 of the Utah State Aggies at Tiger Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU defensive end Neil Farrell, Jr. has opted out of the 2020 season due to health concerns surround the pandemic. Farrell said on Twitter Saturday his grandmother has been hospitalized and is currently battling COVID-19.

His grandmother’s decline in health is the reason the senior Tiger has chosen to sit out the upcoming year. Farrell’s decision makes 31 players from Power 5 schools to opt out of the fall season.

In 2019, the Alabama native lead all LSU defensive lineman with 46 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and three sacks.