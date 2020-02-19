LSU defeats Southern, 8-3 in midweek tilt

After a slow start, the Tigers used three home runs to pull away from Southern and take an 8-3 win over the Jaguars Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers are back in action for another midweek game tomorrow night at Nicholls. The first pitch in Thibodaux is slated for 6 p.m. at Ray E. Didier Field. The game will be televised on CST and available on 100.7 FM in Baton Rouge.

Southern took the early lead as the Jaguars plated two runs in the top of the second inning. Right fielder Brad Jenkins hit a one-out single to center that moved shortstop Bubba Thompson to second after he reached on a throwing error by LSU third baseman Cade Doughty. Jenkins moved to second and Thompson advanced to third on a passed ball. Catcher William Nelson then hit an RBI single to right that scored Thompson and moved Jenkins to third. A sac fly from third baseman Frankie Montesino scored Jenkins from third to give Southern a 2-0 lead.

LSU responded with a three-spot in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good. Second baseman Gavin Dugas was hit by a pitch to start the third. Right fielder Daniel Cabrera then drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Doughty flew out to third, moving Dugas to third and Cabrera stole second. Shortstop Zack Mathis then hit a sac fly to left that scored Dugas. Designated hitter Saul Garza followed with an RBI single to center that scored Cabrera. With two outs, first baseman Cade Beloso lined a triple down the right field line that scored Garza to give the Tigers a 3-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the fourth, Dugas launched a solo shot over the left field landing to extend the LSU lead to 4-2. The Tigers added two more runs in the fifth off the bat of Garza. Mathis hit a leadoff single to start the fifth, then Garza came to the plate and hit a two-run shot into the left field bleachers to help the Tigers pull away to a 6-2 lead.

The Tigers added another run on a Garza RBI that scored Cabrera from third. Cabrera reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second to start the inning. Mathis then singled up the middle, allowing Cabrera to move to third and then score on the Garza single.

LSU added one more run in the bottom of the eighth off a solo shot from freshman catcher Hayden Travinski. Travinski came in as a pinch hitter for Garza and dropped a homer into the right field bleachers.

Southern added another run in the ninth as Dorris hit a sacrifice chopper that scored Derrick Mayes from third.

Five LSU pitchers combined in the effort. Left-hander Brandon Kaminer got the start and worked 2.0 innings, allowing Southern to score two runs on two hits. He had two strikeouts. Ma’Khail Hilliard (1-0) worked the third inning and earned the win as he allowed no hits and had one strikeout.

Nick Storz took the mound in the fourth inning and fired 3.0 innings, notching three strikeouts and allowing two hits. Matthew Beck pitched 2.0 innings and had one strikeout. Chase Costello pitched the ninth inning and allowed one run on two hits with a strikeout.

Southern’s Mykel Page (0-2) is charged with the loss. He allowed three runs on three hits in 2.0 innings of work.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)