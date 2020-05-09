LSU Coach Tommy Moffitt praises 2019 Tigers determination for national championship

“Mondays and Thursdays were our big training days in the weight room, and there were Mondays and Thursdays when they would leave to go to team meetings. I would say ‘wow, how do they keep doing that?'” LSU Strength Coach Tommy Moffitt said.

The 2019 LSU Tigers impressed Coach Moffitt with their work ethic, and the main players who worked the hardest were the same ones making plays on the field.

“When your best players on the team are the ones that are out out front and leading, that’s when you know that you’re special,”Moffitt furthered.

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron was the main voice preaching hard work, and while his messages pushed the team forward, his actions were what led the Tigers to the national championship.

“He walks the walk and talks the talk. He’s fired up, just like everybody is every day. I don’t think the guy’s ever had a bad day. He comes in every day fired up and ready to go to work.”

Even though the Tigers’ work shined in the fall of 2019, Coach Moffitt knew LSU would be special the spring prior.

“After the first day of spring practice, it wasn’t hard to understand how good we were going to be.”

