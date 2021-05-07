LSU clinches series with Friday night win at Auburn

The LSU Tigers clinched a series win at Auburn Friday night with a 9-6 back-and-forth win.

The Tiger teams exchanged blows and combined for five lead changes and three ties on the night.

The victory gives LSU 10 wins in their last 13 games vs Auburn in the series.

Jordan Thompson put the game out of reach with a two-run, 400-foot-plus home run. The deciding blow gave LSU a three-run lead in the ninth inning.

Four Bayou Bengals had multi-hit nights, as LSU tallied 11 hits in all.

LSU will go for the series sweep at Auburn on Saturday at 2pm.

