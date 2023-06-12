BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tiger fans converged upon Alex Box Stadium Sunday for the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

The game ended with LSU (48-15) besting Kentucky in a final score of 8-3.

Cade Beloso played a big role in the win, launching a three-run bomb in the top of the third.

LSU fans now have a lot to celebrate. Sunday’s win means the No. 5 national seed is on its way to the College World Series in Omaha. Their first step is to play the winner of the Hattiesburg Super Regional at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

This will be the Tigers’ 19th trip to Omaha.