LSU changing to mobile ticketing for upcoming football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – No more paper tickets at LSU football games in 2020.

The coronavirus is changing the way LSU distributes tickets for the football season.

According to lsusports.net, “LSU Athletics announced today all 2020 LSU football tickets will be distributed through mobile delivery and accessed by ticketholders through digital wallets on smartphones.”

🔗 https://t.co/3snf5QQMfx pic.twitter.com/RO6H8ggid0 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 29, 2020

What this means for fans is a safer game day experience because ticket transactions will not require physical contact between two people.

Fans should keep an eye out for an email with their mobile tickets from LSU in a month’s time.

If you could like to learn more about this change, visit here.