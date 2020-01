NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Plans are coming together for a Championship Celebration for the LSU football team and its college football national championship win.

The celebration is on Saturday, January 18 on LSU’s campus. Admission is free and fans are encouraged to be there.

We will take a look at how you can get in on the celebration, the parade and what you need to look out for before heading to or away from campus.