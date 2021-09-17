LSU breaks out purple jerseys for first time since 2019; Team says to expect a faster offense on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Fans never thought such an important game for LSU offense would be against Central Michigan, but after the defense showed much improvement after Week 2, now all the talk is about seeing the offense do the same.

Coach O telling all week to expect a souped-up, faster LSU offense on Saturday night.

“That is a clear point from the coaches this week,” LSU center Liam Shanahan explained. “We’ve been trying to work that these past few weeks. I mean it’s just something that we have to practice. We’re saying we can block that play regardless of what they give us so it’s just something that will get better with time.”

“It’s nothing that’s really slowing us down,” wide receiver Jaray Jenkins added. “I feel like we as players just need to execute plays. As you focus on more in the game, the faster you move and the more momentum we have as an offense. And lately, they’ve been starting off kind of slow.”

LSU also announced the team will wear the purple jerseys. This will be the first time since 2019, the championship season. The team did not wear them at all in 2020.