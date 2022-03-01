BATON ROUGE, LA. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team moved to No. 6 in this week’s AVCA Poll which was released on Tuesday.

This ranking for LSU makes it 53 straight top-10 rankings in the AVCA Polls. The Tigers competed at the Green Wave Invitational in New Orleans over the weekend where they went 4-0, including a win over then No. 17 Georgia State.

LSU will be back at home this weekend as it hosts the Tiger Beach Challenge on Friday and Saturday. The Tigers will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Southern Miss, No. 4 Loyola Marymount and Stephen F. Austin.

LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium will operate at full capacity and fans are encouraged to come out and cheer on the Tigers.

2022 AVCA Poll:

Rank: School (First-Place Votes) Points Record

1 Southern California (12) 295 1-0

2 UCLA (3) 287 5-0

3 Florida State 271 4-0

4 Loyola Marymount 250 2-0

5 TCU 241 4-0

6 LSU 214 4-0

7 Grand Canyon 207 3-0

8 Stanford 185 2-2

9 Hawai’i 176 2-3

10 California 154 2-1

11 Cal Poly 128 1-3

12 Florida Atlantic 124 2-2

13 Arizona 119 1-1

14 Long Beach State 98 0-2

15 Pepperdine 94 3-0

16 Stetson 93 4-0

17 Florida International 70 0-0

18 South Carolina 54 3-1

19 Georgia State 35 2-2

20 Cal State Bakersfield 14 2-1

Others receiving votes: Tulane (12), Tampa (12), North Florida (10), Arizona State (3), Charleston (2), Florida Gulf Coast (2)

Next Poll: March 8

(LSU Athletics Release)