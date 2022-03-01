BATON ROUGE, LA. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team moved to No. 6 in this week’s AVCA Poll which was released on Tuesday.

This ranking for LSU makes it 53 straight top-10 rankings in the AVCA Polls. The Tigers competed at the Green Wave Invitational in New Orleans over the weekend where they went 4-0, including a win over then No. 17 Georgia State.

LSU will be back at home this weekend as it hosts the Tiger Beach Challenge on Friday and Saturday. The Tigers will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Southern Miss, No. 4 Loyola Marymount and Stephen F. Austin.

LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium will operate at full capacity and fans are encouraged to come out and cheer on the Tigers.

2022 AVCA Poll:

Rank: School (First-Place Votes)    Points      Record

1          Southern California (12)        295                  1-0

2          UCLA (3)                               287                  5-0

3          Florida State                           271                  4-0

4          Loyola Marymount                250                  2-0

5          TCU                                        241                  4-0

6          LSU                                        214                  4-0

7          Grand Canyon                         207                  3-0

8          Stanford                                  185                  2-2

9          Hawai’i                                    176                  2-3

10        California                               154                  2-1

11        Cal Poly                                  128                  1-3

12        Florida Atlantic                      124                  2-2

13        Arizona                                   119                  1-1

14        Long Beach State                   98                    0-2

15        Pepperdine                              94                    3-0

16        Stetson                                    93                    4-0

17        Florida International               70                    0-0

18        South Carolina                        54                    3-1

19        Georgia State                          35                    2-2

20        Cal State Bakersfield              14                    2-1

Others receiving votes: Tulane (12), Tampa (12), North Florida (10), Arizona State (3), Charleston (2), Florida Gulf Coast (2)

Next Poll: March 8

(LSU Athletics Release)