LSU Baseball, fresh off a series win at highly-ranked Florida, stayed hot at the plate in a midweek bout vs UL-Monroe, with a 15-4 win.

Former LSU star & Heisman Trophy Finalist Tyrann Mathieu threw out the first pitch before the game.

The Tigers only trailed after the Top of the 1st inning, 1-0, but LSU responded with a six-run frame to take the lead for the rest of the ballgame.

LSU took advantage of Warhawk mistakes to make the most of six walks and an error issued by ULM. LSU scored 15 runs on eight hits.

LSU returns to action on Friday vs Auburn.