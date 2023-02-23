BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Tigers put an end to their 13-game losing streak tonight as they defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores, 84-77, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU’s F KJ Williams led the Tigers with an season-high 35 points and nine rebounds. G Adam Miller also contributed 14 points and three assists.

Vanderbilt’s F Liam Robbins had quite a game for himself as he led the Commodores with 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks.

The Tigers will return to action this Saturday, February 25th at 7:30 p.m. CT, as they will travel to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels. The contest will be televised on the SEC Network.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)