BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Athletics announced SEC opponents the men’s and women’s basketball teams will play in the next season.

Dates, times and television information for games will be released at a later date, LSU said.

The LSU men’s basketball team ended the 2022-23 season in a loss against the Florida Gators, 79-67. Since, new transfers have been announced by LSU, including players Baton Rouge native Carlos Stewart, Texas native Will Baker, Walker native Jalen Cook and Baton Rouge native Jordan Wright.

Meanwhile, the LSU Lady Tigers brought home the NCAA National Championships after defeating Iowa,102-85. The game brought in a record 9.9 million television viewers.

After the big win, top-rated player Hailey Van Lith transferred to LSU. She said, “I am overjoyed to have the opportunity to play with them. I know that my teammates will embrace my competitiveness and fire. I will be showcasing my ability to make winning plays on both ends of the court.”

Here’s who the men’s and women’s basketball teams will play in the SEC, home and away.

LSU men’s basketball

The men’s basketball team will have three permanent home and away opponents in its 18-game schedule. Those opponents are Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

The team will face Georgia and Vanderbilt in Baton Rouge and away.

Four other league home games will be against Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri and the four single away games will be at Auburn, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee, LSU said.

“This will be the final 14-team schedule before Texas and Oklahoma join the league for the 2024-25 basketball season,” LSU said. “The league is expected to continue with an 18-game conference schedule.”

LSU women’s basketball

The national championship winning LSU women’s basketball team will be hosting South Carolina, Arkansas, Florida Kentucky and Missouri. Away games for the Lady Tigers will be meeting with opponents Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

LSU said the team will be have a home-and-home series with Texas A&M, Auburn and Alabama.