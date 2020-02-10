LSU Basketball remains ranked #25 in AP hoops poll

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – MARCH 23: Skylar Mays #4 of the LSU Tigers dribbles the ball as they take on the Maryland Terrapins during the second half of the game in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Vystar Memorial Arena on March 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. The LSU Tigers won 69-67. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers are ranked for the third consecutive week in the AP Poll as the latest version Monday posted LSU in the No. 25 spot.

LSU hosts Missouri at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network. Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office.

The Tigers have now been ranked in the Top 25 in five media polls this season. LSU has now made 215 appearances in the poll since it started in 1949.

LSU just missed out being ranked in the USA Today coaches poll, ranking No. 26 (the first team receiving votes, seven points out of 25th place).

AP Top 25

Feb. 10, 2020

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1, Baylor (21-1), 1,583, 1

2, Gonzaga (25-1), 1,546, 2

3, Kansas (20-3), 1,450, 3

4, San Diego State (24-0), 1,422, 4

5, Louisville (21-3), 1,331, 5

6, Dayton (21-2), 1,255, 6

7, Duke (20-3), 1,211, 7

8, Florida State (20-3), 1,170, 8

9, Maryland (19-4), 1,057, 9

10, Seton Hall (18-5), 1,013, 12

11, Auburn (21-2), 998, 11

12, Kentucky (18-5), 853, 15

13, Penn State (18-5), 787, 22

14, West Virginia (18-5), 721, 13

15, Villanova (17-6), 581, 10

16, Colorado (19-5), 567, 24

17, Oregon (18-6), 497, 14

18, Marquette (17-6), 425, NR

19, Butler (18-6), 414, 19

20, Houston (19-5), 402, 25

21, Iowa (17-7), 374, 17

22, Illinois (16-7), 235, 20

23, Creighton (18-6), 213, 21

24, Texas Tech (15-8), 169, NR

25, LSU (17-6), 160, 18

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, East Tennessee State 2, Wright State 1, Winthrop 1



USA Today Coaches Poll

Feb. 10, 2020

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Baylor (19), 21-1, 786, 1

2, Gonzaga (13), 25-1, 776, 2

3, Kansas, 20-3, 715, 3

4, San Diego St., 24-0, 712, 4

5, Louisville, 21-3, 667, 5

6, Dayton, 21-2, 640, 6

7, Duke, 20-3, 611, 7

8, Florida State, 20-3, 560, 8

9, Maryland, 19-4, 548, 9

10, Seton Hall, 18-5, 502, 13

11, Auburn, 21-2, 498, 10

12, Kentucky, 18-5, 404, 16

13, Penn St., 18-5, 392, 20

14, West Virginia, 18-5, 380, 11

15, Colorado, 19-5, 277, 24

16, Villanova, 17-6, 265, 12

17, Iowa, 17-7, 218, 17

18, Oregon, 18-6, 210, 15

19, Houston, 19-5, 209, 25

20, Butler, 18-6, 173, 19

21, Creighton, 18-6, 170, 22

22, Marquette, 17-6, 141, NR

23, Illinois, 16-7, 115, 21

24, Texas Tech, 15-8, 92, NR

25, Michigan St, 16-8, 88, 14

Dropped out: No. 18 LSU; No. 23 Arizona.

Others Receiving Votes: LSU 81; Arizona 53; Ohio St. 20; Northern Iowa 20; Rhode Island 18; Brigham Young 17; Purdue 14; Rutgers 9; St. Mary’s 7; Michigan 6; Cincinnati 2; Yale 1; Tulsa 1; Oklahoma 1; East Tennessee St. 1.

