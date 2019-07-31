LSU Basketball Preparing for Spain Trip

The LSU men’s basketball team is traveling to Spain in August to play several exhibition games, including an all-star team.

This trip also give younger players more time on the floor to get into the Tigers’ system, while veteran players like guards Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays take a step back.

“I know what Javonte can do. I know what Skylar can do. Me playing them 30 minutes a game in Spain is not going to do a whole lot for our team. I’m much more interested in James Bishop. Can he take what he’s done on the practice floor and how hard he’s been working and get that into a game? Can Charles Manning do what we think he can do?” LSU Head Coach Will Wade says.

