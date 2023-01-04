Lexington, KY. – The LSU Basketball team fell to Kentucky, 74-71, Tuesday night in an SEC tilt inside Rupp Arena.

The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday as they travel to Bryan-College Station to take on Texas A&M at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

LSU was lead in scoring by KJ Williams who finished with 23 points. Derek Fountain had a team-high eight rebounds and Trae Hannibal lead the team in assists with four while also adding 12 points for the Tigers. Adam Miller, who had 15, and Cam Hayes, who had 11, both finished with double-digit scoring totals as well.

Jacob Toppin lead the Wildcats in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Oscar Tshiebwe added 19 points and a team-high 16 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler added nine assists to lead Kentucky in that category.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)