LSU Basketball dominates Belmont to move to 5-0

LSU Basketball used stifling defense, once again, to run out to a big lead vs Belmont and secure its fifth win of the season, 83-53.

LSU Basketball undefeated (5-0).



LSU Basketball about to cover the spread for the 5th straight game as well#LSU pic.twitter.com/O5QFVMKuLi — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) November 23, 2021

Xavier Pinson had 10 of his 15 points in the first half, but Tari Eason and Brandon Murray led the way with 15 each on the night.

everything… and we mean EVERYTHING is falling for us pic.twitter.com/ct9Dxs9RnA — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) November 23, 2021

The true tale of the game was LSU converted 16 Belmont turnovers into 21 points, and the Tigers dominated the paint, with 50 of 83 points coming from inside.

LSU now has a 5-0 record before traveling to Florida for the Emerald Classic vs Penn State on Friday.

For all of your highlights tune in to FOX 44 News at 9pm or NBC Local 33 at 10pm.