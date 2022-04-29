Baton Rouge, La. — The Tigers lifted three home runs to overtake the Bulldogs, 6-2, Friday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is now 29-13 overall and 11-8 in the SEC. Georgia is now 28-13 overall and 11-8 in the conference.

The Tigers will be back at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for game two of the series Saturday, April 30, at 2:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Ma’Khail Hilliard (5-0) earned the win, tossing six innings and striking out seven. He allowed two runs on eight hits and three walks.

Paul Gervase (4) earned the save after closing the last 1.1 innings, allowing no run, no hits, and no walks. Gervase struck out two.

(Recap & photo via LSU Athletics)