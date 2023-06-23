LSU baseball player Tre' Morgan: "We have the best fans in the country."

OMAHA, Neb. (BRPROUD) – The magical run through the College World Series continues for the LSU baseball team. The Tigers knocked off the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in extra innings on Thursday night.

Tigers’ Third Basemen Tommy White hit a dramatic walk-off two-run home run off of Wake Forest pitcher, Camden Minacci. Starting pitcher Paul Skenes broke Ben McDonald’s single-season strikeout record and now has 209 strikeouts for the season.

At the conclusion of the LSU-Wake Forest game, Gov. Edwards tweeted this out, “How bout them Tigers! Never count @LSUBaseball out. Congrats to Wake Forest on a great season, but it’s called Geauxmaha for a reason. I hope the Gators are ready to get chomped!”

Ahead of the first game against the Gators, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin declared Saturday to be “LSU Baseball Day.”

“The LSU baseball team has had an incredible run, led by Coach Jay Johnson and an amazing roster of players,” Ardoin said. “I encourage all Louisianans to wear purple and gold this Saturday, June 24 to show their support for the Tigers as they look to win their seventh national championship.”

LSU baseball game times, how to watch

Here is everything you need to know to get ready for the first pitch on Saturday night. The schedule for the best two out of three series is provided below, courtesy of ncaa.com:

Game 1 | Florida vs. LSU | June 24, 7 p.m. | ESPN

Game 2 | Florida vs. LSU | June 25, 3 p.m. | ESPN

Game 3 | Florida vs. LSU | June 26, 7 p.m. | ESPN (If necessary)

Ticketing information for the 2023 Men’s College World Series Finals can be found here.

The Gators come into this championship series on an eight game winning streak including a 3-2 win over TCU on Wednesday, June 21. LSU comes into this final series of the year with a record of 52-16.

For those that are wondering, LSU is dominating the Jell-O Shot Challenge at Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina. You can follow the progress of this challenge here.

LSU baseball coach, players talk about upcoming finals in Omaha

On Friday, June 23, members of the LSU baseball team spoke at a press conference in Omaha. LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson spoke first about how proud he is off the team and talked about the Tigers’ momentum.

Cade Beloso, Dylan Crews and Tre’ Morgan then joined Coach Johnson at the news conference.

Morgan was asked about the LSU fan base cheering for them on Thursday night. The LSU first baseman said, “We have the best fans in the country, and ah, that showed last night, it was awesome, celebrating with our guys on the field and then we turn and we look at the fans, and their all on the rail, you know, standing up cheering, chanting LSU, I mean, if that didn’t give you goosebumps, then I don’t know what else would.”