LSU Baseball tickets now on sale for Shriner’s Classic in Houston

Tickets for the 20th annual Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, which will be held from Feb. 28-March 1, 2020, are now available for purchase at Astros.com.

The three-day, six-team, nine-game tournament, which is held at Minute Maid Park every spring, will feature SEC and Big 12 programs, including LSU, Arkansas, Missouri, Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas.

Adult and youth daily tickets and three-day tournament passes are available online at Astros.com/CollegeClassic. Fans can purchase premium tickets or group tickets, for groups of 20 or more, by calling 713-259-8030. Daily tickets purchased in advance are available for $20 for adults and $10 for youth (ages 14 and under).

Three-day tournament passes can be purchased for $42 for adults and $24 for youth. Select parking in the Astros controlled lots will be sold for $15 and $10 (Lot A, Lots B and C). Diamond parking will be available for purchase during the tournament.

For interest in hosting a special event at the ballpark over the weekend, please call 713-259-8800. Student tickets will also be available for the tournament, but will only be sold once the box office opens in January.

The 2020 field is one of the best in the 20-year history of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic and it’s the second time for the tournament to boast a Big 12 vs. SEC theme. The tournament last did so in 2017, which garnered the highest attendance in tournament history, as over 53,000 fans entered the turnstiles of Minute Maid Park that year.

LSU was a part of that 2017 field and will return in 2020 for its third appearance in the tournament. Prior to 2017, LSU debuted in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in 2015, a team that featured junior shortstop Alex Bregman, who ended up as the second overall pick in the MLB Draft that season. The Tigers are coming off an appearance in the Super Regionals and have won NCAA Regionals in four of the last five seasons.



Overall, the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic has hosted over 30 programs in its 20-year history and has seen a multitude of future Major Leaguers participate, including All-Stars Alex Bregman (LSU in 2015), Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer (UCLA in 2009), David Price (Vanderbilt in 2007), Matt Carpenter (TCU in 2006) and Anthony Rendon (Rice from 2009-11). In this year’s MLB Draft alone, 85 former tournament participants were selected.

The 2020 tournament marks the fifth year for it to carry the name Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, which has been set forth by a multi-year naming rights agreement between the Astros Foundation and Shriners Hospitals for Children®. The Astros Foundation operates the tournament and will donate a portion of each ticket sale directly to Shriners Hospitals for Children as well as provide other fundraising and awareness opportunities.

The tournament’s television schedule will be announced at a later date.

2020 SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN COLLEGE CLASSIC SCHEDULE*

Friday, Feb. 28

Missouri vs. Baylor, 11 a.m.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Texas vs. LSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Oklahoma vs. Missouri, 11 a.m.

LSU vs. Baylor, 3 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Oklahoma vs. LSU, 11 a.m.

Missouri vs. Texas, 3 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

(home teams listed second)

* – times are CENTRAL and subject to change



(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)