BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Tigers beat Oregon State in a Monday regional championship game, 13-7.

Next, the Tigers will host a Super Regional game at Alex Box Stadium next weekend. This will be the 16th time in history that LSU baseball advances to the super-regional round, LSU Athletics said.

“With the win, the Tigers improved to 46-15 on the season and the Beavers dropped to 41-20,” according to LSU.

Opponent, dates and times of the super-regional will be announced after contests around the U.S. finish.

Centerfielder Dylan Crews, pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White were recently named 2023 First-Team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, LSU said.