Tuscaloosa, Al. — The Tigers scored 12 runs, sprinkled through four innings, to win game three of the series against Alabama, 12-3, securing the series victory.

LSU improved to 32-15 overall, 14-10 in the SEC, while Alabama dropped to 26-22 overall and 10-14 in conference play.

The Tigers return home to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for a midweek matchup against Southeastern on Tuesday, May 10. The 6:30 p.m. contest will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and available to watch on SEC Network +.

Jacob Hasty (2-0) earned the win, tossing four innings and allowing no runs on two hits and no walks. Hasty tallied four strikeouts.

Alabama starter Grayson Hitt (4-3) was charged with the loss. Hitt worked 4.2 innings and allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks. He also tallied six strikeouts.

(LSU Media Press Release)