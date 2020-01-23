LSU Baseball ranked #12 in USA Today preseason poll

LSU is ranked No. 12 in the 2020 USA Today preseason baseball coaches poll released Thursday.

The Tigers will begin the year among the Top 15 teams in the nation for ninth straight year. In other preseason polls released over the past few weeks, LSU is ranked No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 11 by D1 Baseball and No. 14 by Baseball America.

The Tigers will begin preseason workouts on Friday and open the 2020 season at 7 p.m. on February 14 versus Indiana in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is one of nine Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the USA Today 2020 preseason Top 25, along with No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 9 Auburn, No. 10 Florida, No. 21 Texas A&M and No. 23 Ole Miss.

The Tigers’ 2020 schedule features SEC weekend home series versus Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, South Carolina and Alabama. The non-conference slate is highlighted by a trip to Minute Maid Park in Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Classic on February 28-March 1, when LSU will meet Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma.

USA Today 2020 Preseason Coaches Poll

Rank School (2019 record) 1 Vanderbilt (59-12) 2 Louisville (51-18) 3 Texas Tech (46-20) 4 Georgia (46-17) 5 Arkansas (46-20) 6 Mississippi State (52-15) 7 Miami (Fla.) (41-20) 8 UCLA (52-11) 9 Auburn (38-28) 10 Florida (34-26) 11 Michigan (50-22) 12 LSU (40-26) 13 Arizona State (38-19) 14 Florida State (42-23) 15 Stanford (45-14) 16 North Carolina (46-19) 17 Oklahoma State (40-21) 18 North Carolina State (42-18) 19 East Carolina (47-18) 20 Duke (35-27) 21 Texas A&M (39-23) 22 Georgia Tech (43-19) 23 Mississippi (41-27) 24 Wake Forest (31-26) 25 Oregon State (36-20)

