LSU baseball postpones Tuesday night game against Nicholls

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Nicholls baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed until 2 p.m. CT Wednesday due to inclement weather conditions.

The Tigers will now play two nine-inning games on Wednesday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field – vs. Nicholls at 2 p.m. CT and vs. Southern at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The stadium will be cleared in between games, and fans will need to present a Nicholls ticket for admission to the 2 p.m. game and a Southern ticket for admission to the 6:30 p.m. game.

Both games can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and they may be viewed on SEC Network +.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics).