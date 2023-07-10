BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Cincinnati Reds selected Louisiana State University pitcher Ty Floyd on Sunday night as the No. 38 pick in the Major League Baseball Draft.

LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes was the No. 1 pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and centerfielder Dylan Crews was the No. 2 selection. He’s going to the Washington Nationals.

According to a news release from LSU Athletics, Floyd “was voted to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team, as he made two starts and recorded 27 strikeouts in 13.0 innings while limiting opponents to five runs on seven hits and a .156 batting average.”

In Game 1 of the College World Series against Florida in June 24, he struck out 17 Florida Gators. It was the most by an LSU pitcher playing in the national championship series and tied the previous series record.

Per LSU Athletics, “Floyd posted a 7-0 record on the year with a 4.35 ERA in 91.0 innings, recording 37 walks and 120 Ks. Floyd finished No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts (120) and No. 5 in the league in opponent batting avg. (.208), and his strikeouts total (120) placed him No. 12 in the nation.”