BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tommy “Tanks” White is a new member of the LSU Tigers baseball team. The third baseman transferred from North Carolina State as part of the No. 1 class in the nation.

After arriving at LSU, White started the Tiny Tanks Initiative. He gave $10,000 of his name, image and likeness earnings to Empower 225, a Baton Rouge nonprofit organization, on Valentine’s Day.

The group said that they “focus their efforts on helping youth in the capital region who are at-risk of homelessness and dependency to reach their highest potential through educational support, life-skills training, career preparedness, housing and mentorship.”

White heard about them through the LSU Athletic Department and said he “really wanted to give back to children in the local community and love what Empower 225 is all about.”

White said he hopes to donate more to the organization at the end of the season.

“Empower 225 is tremendously grateful to have the support of Tommy White. We look forward to partnering with him to empower at-risk youth to reach their highest potential. We believe many lives will be impacted this year through the generosity of Tommy White,” said Toni Shea Thompson, director of partnerships and corporate relations at Empower 225.

White and his teammates start the baseball season on Friday, Feb. 17 against Western Michigan in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

“It is pretty incredible to be an LSU Tiger and I can’t wait to play in front of all the fans this upcoming season,” White said. “Alex Box Stadium is going to be electric!”