LSU baseball opens the 2020 season with series win over Indiana

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 11 LSU and Indiana split a doubleheader Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers posted a 7-4 victory in the first game to claim the series win, and Indiana prevailed in the second game, 7-2 to avoid the series sweep. LSU is now 2-1 on the season, while Indiana moves to 1-2.

The Tigers are back in action Tuesday against Southern in Alex Box Stadium Field. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. CT, and the game will be available on SEC Network+ and on 100.7 FM in Baton Rouge.

“Indiana’s got a really good club, they’re the defending Big Ten champions, and they ran out a lot of really good arms against us,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Overall for the weekend, we won two games, we pitched 15 different guys over the course of the series, and we learned a lot about our team. That’s what you do at this time of the year; sometimes you have to suffer setbacks in order to learn which guys you can count on.

Our kids played very hard, we won two out of three, and we’ve got a big week coming up beginning on Tuesday with Southern.”

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)